Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.08 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,157 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

