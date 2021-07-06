Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR opened at $164.41 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.87 and a 52-week high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

