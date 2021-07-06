Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,207 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

