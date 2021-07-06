Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 23,397 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,383 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.04.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $478,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.