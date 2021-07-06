Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STLFF has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,374. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

