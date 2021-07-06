Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 6th (BNR, GLPI, GRFS, HLIT, HLMAF, HNNMY, HOPE, IFNNY, ILPT, INVVY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 6th:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €185.00 ($217.65) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €320.00 ($376.47) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

