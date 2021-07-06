Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GrafTech International Call Options (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average daily volume of 781 call options.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 199,678 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,046,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,383,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,477. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

