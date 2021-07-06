STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,875 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of STORE Capital worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,689,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 687,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

