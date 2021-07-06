Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 15,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 482,471 shares.The stock last traded at $29.84 and had previously closed at $32.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

