Student Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (STC)

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Student Coin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Student Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.69 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.52 or 0.00935667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044878 BTC.

Student Coin Coin Profile

Student Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,708,548 coins. The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

