SUKU (SUKU) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.99 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and $1.12 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

