Sumokoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,786.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $93,786.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.00655247 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 208.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

