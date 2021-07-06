Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor Sells 14,147 Shares

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21.

SLF traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,320. The company has a market cap of C$37.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.66. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$48.29 and a 52 week high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

