Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,604,979 shares.The stock last traded at $23.54 and had previously closed at $23.93.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

