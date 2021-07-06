SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get SunPower alerts:

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SunPower by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 2,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.