Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.00 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.11 or 0.06804546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00159385 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,768,836 coins and its circulating supply is 321,511,134 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.