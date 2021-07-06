SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $15,175.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00134280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00165573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,995.58 or 0.99607198 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.35 or 0.00947416 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.