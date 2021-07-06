SureRemit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $5,694.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00133764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00165412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.09 or 0.99960359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00946745 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

