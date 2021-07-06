SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $560.00 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.22 or 0.00027051 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $560.00 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.94 or 0.00988652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.71 or 0.08866227 BTC.

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 226,973,044 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

