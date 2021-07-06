SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $9.52 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.52 or 0.00027457 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $513.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00060773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.02 or 0.00948853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,046,653 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.