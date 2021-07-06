Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Trading Down 0.2%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.24. 14,771 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

