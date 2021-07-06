Swap (XWP) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $263,077.26 and $505.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00135430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00165985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,180.34 or 1.00091324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00952170 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,524,727 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.