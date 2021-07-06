Swarm City (SWT) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $396,050.54 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

