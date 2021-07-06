Swingby Price Reaches $0.0810 on Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $515,266.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,387,967 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

