Switcheo (SWTH) Hits Market Cap of $26.54 Million

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Switcheo has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Switcheo has a market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $236,794.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00135221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00166617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.28 or 0.99816646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00935986 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,539,019,055 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,256,633 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

