SyncFab (MFG) Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

