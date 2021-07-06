Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises about 3.1% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.49% of Synchrony Financial worth $115,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 139,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,709. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

