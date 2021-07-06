Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,953,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after buying an additional 842,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 781,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $330.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.80. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

