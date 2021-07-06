Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Systemax worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Systemax by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,059 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 365.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 83,974 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52. Systemax Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $45.97.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. Systemax’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.