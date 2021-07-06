T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.8% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. 67,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

