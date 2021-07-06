T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $65,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. 51,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

