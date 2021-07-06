Tachyon Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.35 Million (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $809,877.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

