Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.53.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 6,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,728. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 376.1% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 120.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.