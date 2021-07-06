Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock valued at $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

NYSE TRGP opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

