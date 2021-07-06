Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,428 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Tata Motors worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

