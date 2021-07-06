TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Mosaic worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Mosaic by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 541,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 178,869 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

MOS stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.