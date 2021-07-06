TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,982 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gartner by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

NYSE:IT opened at $253.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

