TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

DAL stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.