TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

FSM stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

