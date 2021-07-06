TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amedisys worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,725 shares of company stock valued at $719,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

AMED stock opened at $264.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.96 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

