TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Five Below worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Five Below by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

FIVE opened at $197.61 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.10.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

