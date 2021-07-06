TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,013 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Denali Therapeutics worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 334.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

