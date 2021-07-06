TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361,445.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and $361,445.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

