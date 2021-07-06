Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

TM17 has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

LON TM17 traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 812 ($10.61). 239,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.53. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

