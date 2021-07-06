Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

TM17 has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

LON TM17 traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 812 ($10.61). 239,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 703.53. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.