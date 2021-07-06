Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($10.62). 533,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 703.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.53. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

