Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,211 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Teck Resources worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

