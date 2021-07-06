Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.15.

TECK.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.48 billion and a PE ratio of -62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.51.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

