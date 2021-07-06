Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) Plans Dividend of GBX 30

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON TEP opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £918.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.89. Telecom Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78).
About Telecom Plus
