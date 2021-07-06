Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 209,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Telefônica Brasil worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $25,184,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 2,566,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 1,220,821 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 651,951 shares during the period. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

