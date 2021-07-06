Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.73 ($3.21).

O2D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €2.24 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.75 ($3.24).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.